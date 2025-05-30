75 new ‘CM Shri’ schools to open in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday, while felicitating meritorious students of Class 10 and 12, who excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, announced 75 new ‘CM Shri’ schools to be opened this year as her government completed 100 days of governance.

On the occasion, Gupta presented tablets to 87 students, including 16 from Class 10, and 71 from Class 12. She honoured the principals of 20 government schools whose institutions achieved 100 per cent results in the CBSE examinations.

Addressing the students, the CM said, “You have achieved this milestone through dedication, discipline, and relentless efforts. Today, you are not only making your parents and school proud but are also bringing honour to the entire nation. The Delhi government is proud of all of you.”

She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to prioritising educational reforms, aiming to equip every government school with smart classrooms, hygienic toilets, digital libraries, and well-trained teachers. “It is the right time that government schools become the first choice for parents similar to the preferences given by them in higher studies.”

On the completion of her government’s 100 days in office, she congratulated all officials, teachers, parents, and students for the transformative steps taken in the education sector, highlighting key policy decisions in school administration, infrastructure, modern libraries, smart classrooms, digital services, and multilingual education, aimed at enabling Delhi’s children to compete nationally and globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “Behind every student achieving excellence in Delhi today is the enduring support of a mother.”

He announced that 75 new CM Shri Schools will be opened this year in Delhi, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, experiential learning, and integration of values rooted in Indian culture. “Our goal is to ensure that students in government schools have access to the same high-quality facilities as those in private schools. Every child deserves a fair opportunity, and education must be the path to their brighter future,” the Minister added.