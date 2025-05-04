65-year-old man arrested for double-murder in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double-murder case in Adarsh Nagar area of North West Delhi, following a verbal altercation over a parking dispute, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, who has a criminal history spanning over 42 years, allegedly committed the murders after the altercation with the victims.

The arrest was made after a review of CCTV footage, which showed an elderly man near the crime scene. He was later identified as Nand Kishore and was apprehended based on a tip-off, an official said.

The police received information about the murders from BJRM Hospital, where medical staff reported the admission of two injured individuals, both of whom died during treatment.

Based on an eyewitness account, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.