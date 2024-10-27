6 arrested in cyber police crackdown on online scams ahead of Diwali

In a significant operation targeting cyber fraud, the Cyber Police Station in Dwarka district has arrested six individuals involved in various online scams across Jaipur, Rajasthan, and New Delhi.

The arrests were part of a two-day crackdown ahead of Diwali, against those involved in fraudulent schemes related to cryptocurrency investment, child modelling scams, and fake electricity bill updates, a police official said.

In the operation against cyber criminals, one of the major frauds that surfaced involved a fake website that promised victims high returns on cryptocurrency investments.

Other schemes included duping parents with false child modeling opportunities and scamming victims into paying for non-existent overdue electricity bills.

The operation led to the recovery of five mobile phones and five active SIM cards used in the crimes. The arrested individuals have been linked to over 110 complaints filed through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), and nearly Rs 5 crore in transactions were traced to their fraudulent accounts.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bipul Kumar, Sharwan Pareek, Avadhesh Udaiwal, Mukesh Kumar, Devender Singh, and Bhupender Mahamana. They have been charged under sections of the BNS related to cheating and criminal conspiracy.