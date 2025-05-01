55-year-old R K Puram man held for youth’s death in hit-and-run case

The Delhi Police arrested a 55-year-old man for his involvement in a hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident that occurred in RK Puram of South West Delhi came to light on April 26 when the police were alerted about the collision on Ring Road, opposite a prominent hotel in Bhikaji Cama Place. The victim of the collision was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where a medical team declared him dead, a senior officer said.

Soon after registering a complaint, a police team was rushed to the spot. While investigating the case, the victim was identified by the Aadhar card recovered from the crime scene as Mulu from Madhya Pradesh.

The police team contacted the family members of the victim and handed the body of the deceased to them following post-mortem, the officer said.

A senior officer said during preliminary investigation into this case, there were no initial leads due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the incident and heavy traffic movement. Hence, a team was formed that meticulously scanned more than 100 CCTV footages across a 25-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS and further into West Delhi to gather intel on the accused.

Furthermore, a white car with dents on the driver’s side was seen passing through multiple locations around the time of the incident. The vehicle was finally traced to Paschim Vihar, the officer said.

The suspected vehicle was found to be registered under the name of a woman, Seema Mehta. When questioned, she confirmed that her husband, Rajesh Mehta, was driving the car at the time of the accident. After this, the accused, a resident of Paschim Vihar, a property dealer, was held by the police officials, the senior officer mentioned.

The accused confessed to have hit the pedestrian and fled the scene of the crime. Subsequently, the car was seized from his possession by the team of cops.

A case was registered at the RK Puram police station against the accused, and an investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.