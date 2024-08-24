5-year-old dies in madarsa under mysterious circumstances in East Delhi

A five year old boy studying in a Madarsa died under mysterious circumstances in North-East Delhi’s Dayalpur area, the police said on Saturday. It further said that there were blisters on the boy’s neck, abdomen and groin area.

According to the police, a call was received regarding the death of the boy in Brijpuri madrasa at 9.52 pm on Friday.

A police official said that the boy’s mother was informed at around 6:30 pm on Friday that her son was sick. She took him to a private hospital in Brijpuri, where doctors declared him dead. She returned to the madarsa with her son’s body and a large crowd gathered there. They kept the body on the road and demanded action against the madrasa administration, the officer said.

Advertisement

Later the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of GTB Hospital.

It was also assured to the people that a proper investigation into the matter will be taken. After assurance from the police, the crowd dispersed, said cops.

Preliminary examination of the body revealed that a large number of eruptions, blisters on the neck, abdomen and groin area were visible, the police said in a statement.

The mother, who works as a domestic help in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, told police that her son was studying at the madrasa for the past five months. The boy’s father lives in Uttar Pradesh and visits Delhi once a month. The couple has two more children, a 10-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl, who live with the mother.