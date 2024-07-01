5 members of family found hanging in MP, stark resemblance to Burari deaths in Delhi

All five members of a family were found dead, hanging inside their house in a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh Monday morning.

It was not yet certain whether the family members committed mass suicide or one member killed the others and then committed suicide or if they were all murdered, and the police were probing the incident from angles.

According to the police, they received information from some relatives of the family, who visited the house and saw the bodies.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in village Raudi under the jurisdiction of Sondwa police station.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Dodwa (27), his wife Lalita Dodwa (25), and their three minor children, including daughter Laxmi (9) and two sons, Prakash (7) and Akshay (5).

Rakesh’s uncle visited the house in the morning and saw the five hanging. He told the villagers and subsequently the police were informed. Villagers told the police that they were not aware of any stress or financial problems being faced by Rakesh.

According to Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas, the police sent the bodies for postmortem and further investigations were on in the matter.

The incident bore stark resemblance to the alleged mass suicide of 10 members of a family and murder of the 11th member of the Chundawat family at Burari in Delhi.

That incident had occurred six years ago in 2018 and came to light on 1 July, the same date as Monday’s incident in MP.