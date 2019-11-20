A five-member gang of cyber fraudsters has been arrested from Jharkhand in connection with an online cheating case, police said here on Wednesday.

They cheated an eminent woman doctor from Hyderabad of over Rs 5 lakh after sending a message with a link to her mobile phone in October, they said.

The doctor filed a complaint stating that she received a message on her mobile informing her that her debit card was going to be blocked and it asked her to click on the link sent besides instructing her to enter the KYC details of her bank account.

Believing the message to be genuine, the doctor entered her bank account details including internet banking, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

After the doctor sent the details, multiple transactions were carried out and Rs 5.29 lakh transferred to different e-walletsfrom where online gift vouchers were purchased and redeemed by purchasing gold ornaments, the Commissioner said.

The gang used to send bulk messages to people asking them to share their bank account details by using similar modus operandi.