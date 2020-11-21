The Gurugram police have arrested five robbers for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Gururam’s Roshan Pura area on September 9, police said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mintu (24), Harsh alias Sagar (19), Tonny (24), all residents of Gurugram, Varun alias Sonu (32) of Kaithal and Sunil, a resident of Kapashera, Delhi.

According to the police, Mintu and Sonu were arrested from Delhi on Tuesday with the help of technical support and specific inputs.

Based on the information from Mintu and Sonu, the police arrested Harsh, Tonny and Sunil were arrested on Wednesday from Badshahpur area in Gurugram.

“The culprits have confessed their involvement in the robbery and told the police that they had decamped with 150 gram gold jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh. We are interrogating all the accused and trying to recover the looted items,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

The incident took place on September 9 when five unidentified armed miscreants robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in broad daylight and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh in Gurugram.

The jeweller was alone when the robbers barged into his shop. The Police said that the entire incident was recorded in the camera installed at the shop.

After the robbery, the accused ran away in their Maruti Swift Dzire car.

A case of robbery had been registered against unidentified persons at the city police station under various sections of the IPC.