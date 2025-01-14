400 threat mails, teenager & politically linked NGO: Police unearth school bomb hoaxes

The investigation into the bomb threats received by schools across the national capital from the past one year has led Delhi Police to a teenager who sent 400 bomb related threats, and in the backdrop, a connection of an NGO with the boy’s guardian which has links with a political party.

As per the police, a class 12 student was identified and detained in this regard and this came after the January 8 threat wherein around 23 schools in Delhi, specifically South Delhi received threatening emails.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the matter, an FIR under section 351 (3) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 was registered at Cyber police station of South district.

Advertisement

Addressing media on this, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O) Madhup Tiwari said, a comprehensive technical analysis of the email sources was done and using advanced cyber forensic techniques such as digital footprints and email tracking mechanisms, the source was identified and a search was conducted at his premises, resulting in recovery of a laptop and a mobile phone.

Tiwari elaborated that the devices were subjected to preliminary forensic analysis and after the confession of the teenager, it was established that so far he was involved in sending 400 threat emails to schools in Delhi using anonymous and encrypted email service providers, and advanced tools to hide his identity.

During the preliminary examination and analysis of the evidence, it has been revealed that the primary motive behind these threatening emails was to create panic and disruption in schools. However, an intensive probe is still on to decipher the exact motives behind sending such a large number of emails, he said.

The official mentioned that during the background check of the juvenile’s guardian, it was transpired that an NGO has a significant influence at the workplace of his guardian and this NGO has a longstanding association and deep connection with a political party.

This NGO is known for advocacy for the political party in open public domain and its stand on opposing the hanging of Afzal Guru, a convicted terrorist involved in the 2001 Parliament attack, the Special CP mentioned.

The influence of this NGO and its proximity to a political party raises critical questions about a possible larger conspiracy to create public unrest through disruptive tactics.

A further deep investigation is in progress to ascertain the angle of larger conspiracy, players involved (directly or indirectly) behind this sinister activity and other such hoax mails, the cops said.