4 Punjab ministers reach Dehradun to meet Rawat, to seek CM’s removal

Taking their endeavour – for removal of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh – forward, four Punjab ministers have reached Dehradun to take up the matter with Congress general secretary and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat.

These four ministers include Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi who are leading the campaign for Amarinder’s removal as CM months before Assembly polls early 2022.

They are also joined by three-party legislators. After meeting Rawat, this delegation is expected to travel to Delhi with the party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Claiming support of the party’s 46 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), many of whom the dissident faction claims are not coming out in the open yet, this delegation of the Congress ministers intends to press the party high command for the leadership change or face defeat in the Assembly polls due in less than six months.

While Navjot Singh Sidhu is maintaining silence on this latest rebellion against Amarinder, all four ministers and about two dozen MLAs who joined the meeting on Tuesday to seek the CM’s removal are presently seen close to the Punjab Congress chief. The dissident faction had made it clear on Tuesday that they had “lost faith in him” over the issue of unfulfilled promises.

They had questioned the ability of the CM in honouring the unfulfilled poll promises such as delay in justice in the desecration of a religious text in 2015, arrest of “big fish” involved in drug rackets and scrapping power purchase agreements.