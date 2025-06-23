3,400 potholes to be fixed from roads today: Delhi PWD minister Verma

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday that 3,400 potholes identified across the city’s roads would be removed on a single day as part of a campaign on Tuesday.

Verma said with the monsoon approaching, the department has decided to launch a drive to clear the roads of potholes on a single day to fulfill a promise made to the public.

The minister emphasized that this is not a symbolic event, but the beginning of a transparent and accountable system. “When work is done without corruption, potholes won’t even appear. When work is done according to PWD’s defined standards, the public won’t suffer. That is our resolve,” he added.

The coverage of entire 1,400 km of PWD roads, including main roads, internal lanes, and high-risk zones.

According to the minister, the target of repairing 3,400 identified potholes has been set after receiving complaints from citizens, zonal surveys, and drone mapping.

These roads have been divided into zones for effective and speedy operations, and over 200 maintenance vans — equipped with advanced repair technology and high-quality materials will be deployed for this one-day campaign.

He also said that maintenance vans would remain active throughout the monsoon season to prevent the reformation of potholes.

Talking of manpower for such a big drive, he said more than 1,000 personnel, including 70 AEs (Assistant Engineers), 150 JEs (Junior Engineers), workers, and supervisors, will be deployed on the ground.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Geo-tagged and time-stamped photos will be taken before and after each repair, making any fraudulent work impossible, the minister assured, adding that he himself will be on ground zero to monitor the operations.

Each zone will have a designated AE and a senior engineer who will be held accountable for outcomes, and any negligence or failure will lead to immediate action.

The campaign will address public concerns about road safety, traffic congestion, and pre-monsoon readiness, while the local MLAs will oversee the entire process and stay in direct contact with the public.

According to the minister, the PWD has already completed 150 km of new roads, with another 100 km to be completed in the coming days, and the target is to construct 500 km by next March.