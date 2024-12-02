3,220 new lawyers to get benefit under CM Advocates Welfare Scheme in capital

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday sanctioned the inclusion of 3,220 new lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme.

Currently, under this scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is providing Rs 10 lakh term insurance and Rs five lakh medical insurance to over 27,000 lawyers. With the addition of these new beneficiaries, the total number of insured lawyers will increase to about 31,000.

Pointing out that the AAP government has always prioritised the welfare of lawyers and will continue to do so, the CM said lawyers play a crucial role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all.Talking about the scheme, Atishi said, “Since its launch in 2019, the scheme has enrolled over 27,000 lawyers, and with this decision, the number will now rise to 31,000.”

“The AAP government started this scheme in 2019 to enhance the welfare of lawyers and allocates Rs 50 crore annually for its implementation. The scheme was particularly beneficial during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing critical support to thousands of lawyers and their families,” the Chief Minister said.

Atishi said as a responsible government, the AAP government has always fulfilled its commitments to lawyers and will continue to work for their welfare.To qualify for the benefits, the lawyers must be registered with the Bar Council of Delhi and must be voters in the national capital.