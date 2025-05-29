32-year-old labourer found murder in Delhi’s Rohini District Park; two held

In a chilling incident that has shocked the residents of Rohini, a 32-year-old man was found murdered in the Rohini area of North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The police mentioned that the deceased, identified as Tosib, a resident of Sultanpuri, was a daily-wage labourer at a local fish market. His body was lying in a corner of the public park with his throat slit.

According to police officials, they received information about the male dead body found in Rohini’s District Park at the Aman Vihar police station. A team immediately rushed to the scene of crime to investigate the matter.

As soon as the police team arrived at the crime scene, the body of the deceased was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for the postmortem examination to gather further clues into this case.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint of the victim’s brother, Farid, an official asserted.

Preliminary investigation into this case led the police to the apprehension of two accused individuals: Nadeem Salmani, 45, of Sultanpuri, and Faizan, 24, from Bhajanpura’s Brahmpuri area.

According to police sources, the motive behind the murder is a monetary dispute between the deceased and one of the accused individuals, Faizan.

However, investigation into the case is ongoing, and the apprehended are being questioned and further details are awaited, an official stated.