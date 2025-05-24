3 sustain burn injuries in Old Delhi fire; building collapses in separate blaze in Bawana

Three people sustained burn injuries in a fire incident in Old Delhi, while in a separate case, a building collapsed after a fire broke out in the Bawana area of Outer North Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Saturday.

DFS remained on high alert on Saturday as two fire incidents occurred within two hours. In one incident, three individuals sustained burn injuries in a fire reported in a residential building in the Farsh Khana area near Lahori Gate on Shradhanand Marg in Old Delhi.

No casualties were reported in the major fire that erupted in a factory in Bawana, which led to the collapse of a building, a DFS official said.

According to DFS officers, they received an alert regarding the situation in a building in Old Delhi around 03:40 AM. Responding to the call, five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

By 4:50 AM, the firefighters returned after containing the fire, which was triggered by 15 electric metre boards on the ground floor and a nearby motorcycle, the DFS officers said.

In a statement, they said three persons who suffered burn injuries in the incident were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital by the police and the DFS team.

A 13-year-old boy, Anas, sustained 50 per cent burn injuries, while Nabi Ahmed (18) and Shahnavaz (30) reportedly suffered 45 and 40 per cent burn injuries, respectively, the medical team stated. All three are currently under medical care, a DFS official said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the blaze may have been sparked by an electrical short circuit. Police officials are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The other fire incident was reported around 04:50 AM in Sector 2, DSIIDC Bawana, and 17 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The situation escalated when a blast occurred inside the factory premises, eventually causing the building to collapse.

The firefighters continued their cooling operations at the site for several hours, an official of the Fire Department said.