3 killed in hailstorm in Delhi

Three people, including a child, were killed in the hailstorm that lashed the national capital and adjoining areas, police officials said on Thursday.

At least 11 people were injured in the intense storm and rain on Wednesday evening.

The deceased include 9-year-old Sahana, Azhar (22) and an elderly citizen, police said on Thursday. In the other incident, Azhar died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in north east Delhi’s Gokulpuri, they said.

“Sahana died after an iron window panel fell on her from the third floor of a building. Though she was rushed to Civil Lines Trauma Centre, she succumbed to injuries during treatment,” a police official said.

Following the incident, a team inspected the site of the incident and documented the scene following which a case was registered against the owner of the house, he said.

At least six people were reportedly injured after a portion of the grill of an old foot over bridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed. More injuries were reported from Kashmere Gate and Mangolpuri area.

In Noida, a 50-year-old woman and her two-year-old grandson died after a railing net from the terrace of a 21-storey building crashed onto them during the intense dust storm. With this, the toll in Noida has gone up to six.

After a scorching afternoon, the evening had witnessed a sudden rainy dust storm which wreaked havoc across the city, throwing traffic out of gear as far as Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram roads and even uprooting several trees.

Police said they received at least 82 calls about uprooted trees by 9pm on Wednesday. The impact was particularly felt on major roads like Mathura Road near Okhla More, where a fallen tree disrupted traffic towards Badarpur, and on Pankha Road, where commuters were stranded due to another uprooted tree.