3 held for gang rape of a lady in SE Delhi

Three men, including an auto driver, were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman from Odisha in South East Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area. They have been identified as Prabhu Mahto, Parmod Babu, and Mohammad Shamsul.

The incident had occurred in the wee hours of October 11, when the 34-year-old woman was found brutally assaulted and abandoned on the roadside by a passerby who informed the police. The police took the victim to a hospital and after the medical examination report; it became clear that the woman had been raped. She is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS New Delhi, said a police official.

The official added that based on the CCTV analysis, an auto driver Prabhu Mahto was identified and was nabbed on October 30 while two other identified suspects Parmod Babu, a shopkeeper and Mohammad Shamsul, a beggar were also arrested subsequently. During interrogation, it was revealed that Parmod and Shamsul found a girl sitting alone and both conspired to sexually assault her after getting drunk. They forcefully took the girl to a deserted area and sexually assaulted her. Meanwhile, Prabhu too, arrived at the scene and joined them.

After the act, the auto driver forced the girl into his vehicle and again raped her. Thereafter he dumped her near Sarai Kale Khan and drove away, the cops added. Presently, all three victims are under police custody.

The investigation by the police reveals that the victim had come to Delhi from Odisha about a year ago after completing a nursing course in search of a job and had not informed her family about her move. Two months ago, before the unfortunate incident, her parents had come to the city to take her back, but she refused to return home.

It also came up that she had lost her phone about a month ago and had since been out of touch with her family. After running out of money, she had nowhere to stay and so she had been living on the streets for the past two days before the incident and CCTV footage showed her wandering in the area at night. In one clip, she was seen sleeping near an ATM.