3 bookies arrested for betting during Champions Trophy match

Three bookies were caught by the police for placing bets during the South Africa vs. New Zealand second semi-final match of the Champions Trophy from Karampura in West Delhi.

The action was initiated based on credible information received by the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch, which conducted a well-coordinated raid at a flat in DLF Towers, Karampura, leading to the arrest of the trio, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

He stated that the suspects, identified as Manish, Yogesh, and Suraj, were running a betting syndicate.

Their arrest led to the seizure of ₹22,62,136 deposited in various bank accounts, an assistant sound box (used for voice recording), a laptop, nine mobile phones, multiple notepads, and betting slips.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Manish was operating at the first level of the syndicate. He recorded voice conversations of betting participants and managed transactions through bank accounts and cash dealings. He further disclosed that he did not involve middlemen and controlled the betting operations independently.

Earlier, police had arrested two bookies for betting during the first semi-final between India and Australia, recovering various betting-related equipment.