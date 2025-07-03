29 Delhi Assembly committees now functional, remaining six to be formed soon

With the constitution of 11 more panels by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta for the year 2025-26, the total number of functional committees in the House now stands at 29, while the remaining six will also be formed soon, the Assembly Secretariat said on Thursday.

The additional 11 panels include the committees on Delegated Legislation, Women and Child Welfare, Welfare of Students and Youth, Welfare of Minorities, Welfare of Other Backward Classes, Issues Related to Unauthorised Colonies, Environment, Ethics, and the Committee of Privileges.

Speaker Gupta stated that all political parties have been given due representation to uphold the principles of participatory and inclusive democracy.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the House panels were constituted in phases — 11 in the first phase, followed by seven in the second, and the latest set of 11 committees announced on Thursday.

The Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by MLA Sanjeev Jha, includes Dr. Anil Goyal, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Imran Hussain, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Satish Upadhyay, Tilak Ram Gupta, and Vishesh Ravi as its members.

The Committee of Privileges, chaired by Pradyumn Singh Rajput, includes Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ram Singh Netaji, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay, Surendra Kumar, and Surya Prakash Khatri as its members.

The Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, chaired by Kailash Gangwal, includes Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Harish Khurana, Prem Chauhan, Raj Karan Khatri, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Ravi Kant, Surendra Kumar, and Veer Singh Dhingan as its members.

The Committee on Papers Laid on the Table, chaired by Gopal Rai, includes Anil Jha, Kailash Gahlot, Kailash Gangwal, Kuldeep Solanki, Pawan Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, and Veer Singh Dhingan as its members.

The Committee on Women and Child Welfare is chaired by Poonam Sharma, while Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy serves as the chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Students and Youth.

The Committee on Environment is chaired by Anil Kumar Sharma, while the Committee on Ethics is led by Shyam Sharma.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah has been nominated as the chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Minorities, while the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes is headed by Raj Karan Khatri.

Kuldeep Solanki serves as the chairperson of the Committee on Issues Related to Unauthorised Colonies.

Emphasising the significance of the House panels, Gupta stated that these committees are essential for legislative oversight, enabling continuous scrutiny of government functioning beyond the limited time of House sessions.