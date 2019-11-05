As many as 233 challans were issued upon commuters for violating the Odd-Even scheme on the first day it was kicked off in Delhi on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police has informed.

Among the rule violators was BJP leader Vijay Goel, who along with Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju travelled in an odd number car from the former’s residence to ITO, on a day when only even number cars were allowed on the roads.

Goyal was immediately penalized a sum of Rs 4,000 by traffic cops.

The third Odd-Even car rationing scheme aimed to provide relief from pollution kicked-off on Monday. The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm.

Vehicles carrying children in school uniform, two-wheelers, cars having all women as occupants and persons with disabilities have been exempted from the rule.

Vehicles used for medical emergencies during this 12-day have also been exempted by the Delhi government.

During the implementation of the 12-day scheme, a person violating the odd-even rules will be booked under the Motor Vehicle Act and will have to pay a fine of Rs 4000 against Rs 2000 during the previous edition of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has slammed the Delhi government over its toxic air and questioned the capability of the Odd-Even road rationing scheme in combating air pollution.

“What are you achieving by odd and even? Are you preventing the running of taxis? Have you any figure on the impact of odd and even?” the court asked and directed the state government to submit data on its impact.