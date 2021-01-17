On day one of the Covid-19 vaccination, 2,226 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Uttarakhand, State Nodal Officer Sonika informed that vaccination sessions were organized at 34 hospitals where 2226 healthcare workers were vaccinated, which is 70 percent of the target. A total of 3,178 healthcare workers will be vaccinated.”

The vaccination sessions at all the 34 hospitals were completed by the scheduled time and the healthcare workers were vaccinated in the order generated by the registration done on the Covid-19 portal.