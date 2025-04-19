20-year-old woman ends life in Delhi due to emotional distress and mental exhaustion

Affected by deep emotional distress, self-doubt, and mental exhaustion, a 20-year-old woman from Manipur ended her life by jumping off a building where she was living on rent in Maharani Park area of South East Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, on the morning of April 19, a PCR call was made to Sunlight Colony police station reporting the alleged suicide of a young Manipuri woman in Maharani Park area.

A team was rushed to the spot, and the deceased was identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, a resident of Bishnupur, Manipur.

CCTV footage of the building was reviewed, which showed the woman walking alone on the rooftop before suddenly jumping off, an official said.

He added that upon checking the room of the deceased, in the presence of the District Crime Team, a suicide note was found on her phone.

The note revealed her deep emotional distress, self-doubt, and mental exhaustion. She had also expressed feelings of failure, isolation, and lack of purpose as reasons for ending her life.

During the course of further investigation, her roommate confirmed that both of them worked at Energizer, a BPO company in Noida.

The official mentioned that the family of the deceased had been informed of her unfortunate demise and that her body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary. The postmortem will be conducted in the presence of her family members, he added.