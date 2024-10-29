2 shooters arrested after police shootout in North-West Delhi extortion case

Two shooters were arrested after a shootout with police on the night of October 28 in connection with Rani Bagh firing incident in Northwest Delhi.

The assailants, identified as Bilal Ansari and Shuheb, had allegedly fired shots at a businessman’s house on October 26, leaving a note demanding extortion money in the name of the ‘Bambiha’ gang.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell, Southwest Range) Pranav Tayal, the police received specific intelligence about the suspects’ presence in the Kakrola area of Southwest Delhi. Based on this information, officers set up a trap and ordered the suspects to surrender.

However, the suspects attempted to flee. Their motorcycle slipped, and as they were surrounded, one of the suspects fired at the police. In response, the police fired in self-defense, injuring one of the suspects in the right leg.

Both suspects were subsequently overpowered. The injured suspect was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and no police personnel were hurt during the encounter.

The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a single-shot pistol, six bullets, and a stolen motorcycle from the suspects.

Interrogations revealed that the two were acting under instructions from Pawan Shokeen, a gangster affiliated with the Bambiha gang and currently based abroad.

Shokeen is an arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The motive behind the shooting was to intimidate the businessman and extort money from him.