2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Delhi

A taxi driver and two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly running a drug syndicate in the national capital with the seizure of 563 gms of cocaine worth Rs 3 crore in international market, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, the foreign national, Amarachukwa, was apprehended from Ashram area of South East Delhi along with taxi driver, Vinit. A total of 257 grams of contraband was also recovered from his possession.

“The accused disclosed that the cocaine was supplied to him by another Nigerian national, Mike, and he used to sell it in areas of Delhi-NCR only to people known to him through his previous customers. The taxi driver used to assist him by providing logistics,” a police officer said.

Another Nigerian, Kone, was arrested from Sohna in Haryana and 306 grams of cocaine was recovered from his possession.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act and launched an investigation into the matter.