2 dead, 3 injured as speeding car rams cyclist and slum in Janakpuri

Two people lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries in the early hours of Thursday after a speeding car driven by a 19-year-old lost control on Delhi’s Pankha Road in Janakpuri area, the police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the speeding car first hit a cyclist and then crashed into a roadside slum.

The accident was reported via a PCR call shortly afterward, and a police team rushed to the spot.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts by the medical team, two of the victims succumbed to their injuries. The other three remain under medical care, and their condition is currently being monitored, an officer said.

The driver has been taken into custody for questioning. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or was over-speeding at the time, an official added.