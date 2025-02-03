1K cases of MCC violation registered in Delhi as campaigning ends

With the campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections drawing to a close on Monday the Delhi Police registered as many as 1,049 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and seized over Rs 11 crore in cash to ensure free and fair elections.

As per the police data, from January 7 to February 2, 1, 08,258 litres of illegal liquor has been seized with the arrest of 1,353 persons under the Excise Act, 196 kg of drugs valued at over 77 crore along with the arrest of 177 offenders under the NDPS Act.

The data also revealed that 37 kg of silver, and 850 grams of gold was seized and 462 unlicensed arms, along with 510 bullets, were recovered during this period.

Moreover, 33,434 people have been arrested under the provisions of the preventive action and other Acts, it added.

To ensure smooth conduct of the elections, the police are focusing on foot patrolling to enhance visibility, as the initiative aims to deter criminal elements and ensure strict adherence to law and order, a police official said. Suspicious elements are under the radar through constant human and technical surveillance to anticipate potential subversive activities and prevent any attempts to disrupt the electoral process, he added.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections which comes in effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.

The polling for all the 70 assemblies in the national capital is scheduled to be held on February 5 while the results will be declared on February 8.