19-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Seelampur; three held

Three assailants, including one juvenile, were apprehended for fatally stabbing a 19-year-old boy to death in North East Delhi’s Seelampur area, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The brutal murder is suspected to have stemmed from a family dispute, which led the accused, Qasim (27), a resident of Chauhan Bangar, along with his two sons, including a juvenile, to allegedly attack the victim.

“On Wednesday, we received information around 10:39 PM at Seelampur police station regarding a stabbing incident in the area. With this info, a team was dispatched to the scene of the crime,” an official mentioned.

Police further added that, upon reaching the scene, the team found that the victim had already been shifted to JPC Hospital by his parents for medical treatment. However, the attending doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Soon after, the crime team, along with the forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), was called to the crime scene to inspect the spot and collect valid evidence.

The deceased, Zaheer Abbas, 19, worked in a factory, stitching seat covers along with his father, officials informed.

“While conducting preliminary inquiry into this case, it came to the fore that the deceased had some dispute with his relative, Qasim, who, along with his sons, attacked Abbas with a sharp weapon,” a police officer said.

A senior officer added that teams were deployed and the suspects were identified. On the basis of evidence gathered by the cops, all three accused individuals were apprehended. A case has been filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is ongoing by the police, the officials stated.