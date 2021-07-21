The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of all people. In view of this, the Delhi Government has issued youth helpline numbers 180011688 and 10580. All citizens of Delhi, especially students studying in schools and colleges can receive guidance and counselling on academic, emotional and psychological issues by calling this Delhi Government helpline number.

All citizens of Delhi can avail the youth helpline and their identity will be kept confidential. If a student is under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scared of the infection, feels uncomfortable to adjust with the changed lifestyle after COVID-19, is worried about his/her career or future, sits at home to study online and faces difficulty in time management, is stressed because of exam results, wants to get information for admission in various educational institutions or is worried or stressed about it, is feeling depressed and lonely, or getting angry very quickly, can call up the helpline to receive help. These individuals will be able to get free guidance and counselling from professional counsellors of the Delhi Government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Delhi government is committed to the mental well-being of all the citizens of Delhi and is only a call away from them. Whenever a person or student feels that they are stressed or going into a state of depression, they can call the Delhi Government’s youth helpline. Our counsellors will do the work of counselling people.”

Individuals can call the helpline from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm on all working days and talk to the trained counsellors. The Yuva helpline receives an average of 250-300 calls every day and is being supported by counsellors from the Delhi Government.