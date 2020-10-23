Even as coronavirus cases in Odisha continued to show a declining trend, the state’s death toll surpassed the 1,200-mark when 18 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday.

The total cases climbed up to 2,77,887 as 1,793 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the official. The death toll is 1,214 in Odisha.

Odisha’s active cases now total 19,579, whereas 2,57,041 patients have recovered so far.

Khordha, Angul and Gajapati districts reported three deaths each while two each died in Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts. One COVID-19 patient each succumbed in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Puri districts.

Of the new cases detected in all 30 districts, 1,031 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 762 were local contact cases.

Khordha district recorded the highest 208 new cases, followed by Cuttack (160) and Angul (107).