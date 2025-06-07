16-year-old stabbed to death in Central Delhi; two minors held

Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old boy in Central Delhi’s Anant Parbat area, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The held minors, both aged 14 and 15, were caught on Thursday along with the weapon of crime, a knife, which was confiscated from their possession, it said.

“We received a PCR call on Monday regarding an unconscious boy lying in the pool of blood near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. Responding to it, a police team immediately rushed to the reported area and found the minor grievously injured. He was then taken to RML Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” Nidhin Valsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

The officer added that, while probing into this case, an eyewitness informed the officers that he and the deceased were returning back home when two unidentified boys suddenly approached from behind and stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing the spot.

On the basis of his statement, a case under relevant sections of the BNS was filed, and an investigation into this matter was initiated by the police team.

Furthermore, acting on a lead, police apprehended the two suspected minors near Jeewan Mala Hospital on Thursday.

“During sustained interrogation with them, they confessed to their involvement in the incident. Subsequently, a blood-stained knife, which was used in the crime, was recovered from a nearby park,” the DCP mentioned.

However, the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined. Further investigation into this matter is ongoing by the police team, he added.