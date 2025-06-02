15 lakh MT silt cleared, encroachments on drains being removed ahead of monsoons: Verma

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday that the triple-engine government’s coordinated governance is delivering results on the ground as 15 lakh MT of silt has been cleared from drains, while encroachments are being removed ahead of monsoon.

He said for the first time, Delhi is witnessing governance without conflicts and blame games.

Addressing a press conference here, Verma shared that under the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department’s massive desilting drive across the city, over 15 lakh metric tonnes of silt from major drains of the national capital has been removed ahead of the monsoons.

He added that a large number of encroachments on the drains are also being removed to ensure free flow of water during rains.

Verma also informed that to strengthen the capacity, 156 new posts have been sanctioned in the department that managed these issues.

According to the PWD minister, the Department has launched a comprehensive road tender system, starting with Delhi University areas. Arbitration clauses have already been removed from new tenders. “This decision comes after our experience with delays and losses in projects like the Barapullah Flyover,” said Verma.

He further said that 35 per cent of the work on stormwater drains has been completed, and June 15 deadline has been set for the remaining desilting work.

He also informed that 100 km of roads have been completely resurfaced, while 90 per cent of dark spots have been addressed, while 2,500 new streetlights installed.