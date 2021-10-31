15 employees of JKRTC terminated on charges of corruption

Fifteen employees of the J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) have been terminated from service on the charges of corruption.

Managing Director JKRTC, Angrez Singh Rana has issued orders for termination of 15 conductors who are accused of having misappropriated the corporation revenue.

“All these conductors have committed more than ten offenses of misappropriation of the corporation revenue for which they were given a number of opportunities to mend their ways. In order to make the corporation corrupt-free the services of these conductors were terminated,” an official stated.

MD JKRTC further warned the officials of the corporation to do their legitimate duties with full zeal and zest otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them.