13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Delhi, deportation process initiated

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in North West Delhi’s Auchandi village, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said a police team was deployed in the Auchandi village following a tip-off by local sources that some Bangladeshi nationals were residing there.

During the inquiry, the police laid a trap that led them to get their hands on the 13 Bangladeshi immigrants, the senior officer said.

On being questioned, they admitted to hailing from Bangladesh, adding that they had overstayed in India without any valid documents.

The detained individuals have also disclosed that they were natives of Khushawali village in Bangladesh’s Kurigram district, Gautam added.

The illegal immigrants revealed that a Bangladeshi national, Zalil Ahmad, helped them in coming to India. They said they boarded a bus from their village and reached the India-Bangladesh border about two years ago.

“We crossed the border through unfenced agricultural fields and reached the Cooch Behar railway station. Ahmad returned to Bangladesh from Cooch Behar while we travelled to Delhi by train,” one of them said.

The DCP further said that the illegal immigrants boarded a bus in Delhi and travelled to Kharkhoda in Haryana, where they started working as casual labourers in a brick kiln located in Sisana village.

“With the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Bangladeshi Cell, all the Bangladeshi nationals detained in this case will be sent to the detention centre,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered against the apprehended individuals, and an investigation is underway, the DCP added.