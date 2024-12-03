12-year-old boy dies in school, parents allege assault

A student of Class VI died at a private school in the Vasant Vihar area of South West Delhi. While the parents alleged an assault on the 12-year-old at the school that resulted in his death, the school authorities claimed that he died of fits.

However, an examination of the deceased confirmed that the body bore no visible injury, a police official said. Going by a foam-type liquid oozing from his mouth, doctors at the hospital suggested that the boy might have had fits-related problems.

The police received the information about the incident from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj at 10:15 am. They said the boy was brought dead to the hospital on Tuesday.

Inquest proceedings are being done. School students and teachers are being examined and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, an official said.

The mother and grandmother of the deceased said the boy was physically fit and had not reported any illness before going to school. Hence, they alleged foul play in his death. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after the completion of the autopsy report, the police said.