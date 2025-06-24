102 end-of-life vehicles impounded, 13,864 challans issued in 24 hours: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said 102 end-of-life vehicles were impounded and 13,864 pollution challans issued across the city in the last 24 hours to curb pollution.

He added that Delhi is witnessing sustained improvement in its air quality, with the city recording a ‘Satisfactory’ Air Quality Index (AQI) in a row which is the result of continuous, on-ground action and strict enforcement of rules.

“From air quality to monsoon preparedness our entire machinery is on ground, working every day to make change visible.” said Sirsa.

Furthermore, he said that on Sunday alone, 11,015 MT of garbage was cleared, 6,454 km of roads were swept, 1,326 km of roads sprinkled with 617 KL water.

Delhi’s Environment Action Plan 2025 with focus on enforcement, road cleaning, waste management, and anti-dust drives is now showing sustainable impact, the minister mentioned. “We’re building a cleaner, healthier Delhi for our children. This progress is not by chance it is the result of daily hard work, constant monitoring, and coordinated governance. The real success will be making this change permanent,” added Sirsa.