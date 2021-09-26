Over 1.03 lakh girls benefit from HP’s ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ Yojana

Over 1.03 lakh girls have benefited from the Himachal Pradesh government’s ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ yojana from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2021 that is launched to empower girls and to improve the sex ratio in the state, an official said on Sunday.

The official said the scheme was proving beneficial in providing financial assistance to eligible needy families as a post-birth grant of Rs 12,000 was being given up to two girls of the identified families living below the poverty line.

“The scheme aims to improve sex ratio and to help girls to become self-reliant and independent and the amount of Rs 12,000 is being deposited into the bank or post office account of the girl child which can be withdrawn after attaining on of 18 years of age.

Besides, scholarship is also provided to the girl child, from schooling till graduation on an annual basis,” he added.

He stated that under the scheme from 1 January 2018 till 30 June 2021, an amount of Rs 30.91 crore had been spent, benefitting 16,443 girls in the first phase and 87,179 girls in the second phase.

In the year 2018-19 with an expenditure of Rs 11,31 crore, about 5,730 girls had benefitted in the first phase while 25,718 girls had availed the benefit of the scheme in the second phase.

In the year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 12.11 crore had been spent to benefit 5,929 girls in the first phase and 34,926 girls in the second phase.

In the year 2020-21, with an expenditure of Rs 7.48 crore, 4,784 girls had availed the benefit of the scheme in the first phase whereas 26m535 girls have benefitted from the scheme in the second phase, he said.

He further stated that for the betterment of the girl child and to make them self reliant, the state government had also announced a provision of post-birth grant of Rs 21,000 (fixed deposit) at the time of birth of girl child by rationalizing and unifying it with ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ yojana.