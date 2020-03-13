With governments and health agencies tightening their grip to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the 116 countries, food delivery app Zomato on Friday issued a statement saying it is taking possible steps to ensure the safety of our customers, delivery partners, merchants and employees in all the countries it operates in.

The advisory comes two days after reports of food delivery apps failing to take any measures to make their partners or delivery agents aware of the coronavirus outbreak were published.

“We are continuously training and educating our delivery partners on the best practices of personal hygiene, proper method and frequency of hand washing/sanitising as well as what to do in case they have any symptoms related to COVID-19,” said the company.

The company further said that it will extend financial support to its delivery partners if they are tested positive with the virus.

“We have asked our delivery partners to self-quarantine or reach out to a doctor immediately if they have any symptoms. We will support our delivery partners financially during this time, said the company adding that “delivery partners are being sent various advisories on COVID-19 released by the Ministry of Health & Family Affairs to keep them updated on the situation.”

People who want to avoid any form of contact with Zomato’s delivery partner, they can request Zomato Valet to leave the package at their doorsteps. Delivery instructions for the same are only available for prepaid orders.

Other than the delivery, Zomato has also reached out to its merchant partners and advised them on best practices to be followed by staff in their kitchens to maintain a healthy and safe environment.

More than 1,30,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.

So far, Indian authorities have confirmed 75 cases of the virus and one death of a 76-year-old man, who hailed from Karnataka state.

He died of the coronavirus on Tuesday but his test results were made available on Thursday. The man had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 after a month-long visit.

(With input from agencies)