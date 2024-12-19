Yudo India targets 10% growth amid rising demand in injection molding sector

Yudo Hot Runner India Private Limited, a Maharashtra-based company, involved in the injection molding plans to grow at a robust rate of 10 per cent as the sector experiences a surge in demand.

Established in 2000, the company taps into its parent firm Yudo Korea’s technological prowess to offer advanced hot runner systems, temperature controllers, and manifolds tailored for industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods.

Injection molding is a technology widely used to attain molded products by injecting plastics or other materials molten by heat into a mold. In this procedure, small pellets or granules are placed into a heated chamber where they melt.

India’s injection molding industry, with hubs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, is growing at a robust CAGR of 8-10 per cent.

Key drivers like automation, energy efficiency, and sustainable technologies are shaping the sector’s future.

However, challenges such as raw material price volatility and the limited availability of a skilled workforce remain, the company said in a statement.

Yudo India’s innovative solutions are addressing these gaps by enhancing productivity and minimising waste, helping the industry evolve in alignment with Industry 4.0 trends.

With a focus on both local and export markets, the company is poised to drive India’s manufacturing growth, positioning the nation as a global hub for injection molding excellence.

