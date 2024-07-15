WPI rises for fourth consecutive month amid costlier vegetables

The wholesale inflation in India rose for the fourth consecutive month in June at 3.36%, riding on rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items.

The month-over-month change in WPI for June, 2024 stood at 0.39% as compared to May, 2024. The WPI based inflation was 2.61% in May, and (-) 4.18% in June 2023.

According to the data, inflation in food articles rose 10.87% in June, as against 9.82% in May.

Inflation in vegetables was 38.76% during June, up from 32.42% in May. Onion inflation was at 93.35%, while potato was 66.37% in the month under review. Pulses inflation rose 21.64% in June.

The inflation for wheat came in at 6.25% from 6% in May. Cereals inflation was at 9.27%, Eggs, Meat & Fish inflation came in at -3.06% in June from 0.68% in May. Potato and onion posted inflation at 66.37% and 93.35% respectively.

The non-food articles reported WPI inflation at -1.95%while the minerals inflation was at 9.59% and Crude Petroleum & Natural gas posted wholesale inflation at 12.55% in June, and crude petroleum was at 14.04%.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation stood at 1.03%, marginally lower than 1.35% in May.In manufactured products, inflation was at 1.43% in June, higher than 0.78% in May.

“Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc,” the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

The rise in June WPI was in line with the retail inflation data for the month. Retail inflation rose to four months high of 5.1 per cent in June, data released last week showed.