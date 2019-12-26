Due to ongoing bad weather and protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), several flights were rescheduled or delayed in the past one week. Considering all the factors, GoAir on Thursday said its operations would be back on track by the end of the current week.

“The airline is currently working to normalize its operations with the support of its pilots and cabin crew and expects to be on track by the end of this week,” the GoAir’s spokesperson said.

The statement further highlighted the weather conditions in north India, which resulted in extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellations of GoAir flights as our crew approached its Flight Duty time Limits (FDTL) in the last two-three days.

“This was further exacerbated due to the CAA protests wherein our crew members were unable to report for duty.”

“GoAir has placed an order of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft and has experienced delivery delays during the month of November and December, adding to its operational challenges. During the same time, non-availability of Pratt & Whitney spare engines have also hampered the smooth functioning of the airline,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that GoAir has more than adequate pool of cockpit crew resources to fly 325 daily flights, however, due to ” several external factors” mentioned in the statement, it is currently experiencing a “temporary” disruption to its schedule.

(With input from agencies)