Women entrepreneurs’ empowerment crucial for inclusive development: CBIC member

Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said the empowerment of women entrepreneurs for inclusive development is important.

While chairing and delivering keynote address during a seminar on ‘Gender Inclusivity in Customs supply chain’, organised by CGST & Customs Zone Pune, he emphasised on gender inclusivity being a significant marker of gender equality that aims to reduce gender bias and stressed on empowerment of women entrepreneurs for inclusive development and creating an environment where people of all genders feel valued and respected.

The gathering was also addressed by Mayank Kumar, Chief Commissioner, Pune Customs Zone, Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary (Customs); and Vrindaba Gohil, ADG, DGGI, Pune Zonal Unit. Other prominent speakers were Rujuta Jagtap, Director MCCIA; Ms. Chaitaly Mehta, Women’s Wing Head of FFFAI; and Khanak Jha, HR Head, KSH Group.

In his address, Mayank Kumar shared a study by an NGO on women in police force, the drop of women workforce in the age group of 25- 35 and the emotional, physical & financial problems faced by women. Anupam Prakash informed about the various initiatives taken by the Government, especially CBIC, to promote gender inclusivity.

Sharing her observations and experiences of Customs in her address, Mrs Gohil discussed four major problems faced by women at workplace and the initiatives taken by CBIC towards gender inclusivity.Ms Rujuta Jagtap shared her journey and experience and the efforts taken for gender inclusivity in manufacturing sector.

In her address, Ms. Mehta highlighted the importance of having women in leadership positions and the participation of women in logistics sector which is a major part of Customs supply chain while Ms. Khanak Jha gave a glimpse of all the initiatives taken by KSH Group for gender inclusivity and their focus on the emotional, physical & financial well-being of women.

The seminar was coordinated by Yashodhan Wanage, Commissioner of Customs, Pune.