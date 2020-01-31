Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro on Friday announced that its hat its CEO and MD Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down from the company.

Neemuchwala (52), who took charge as company’s CEO on February 1, 2016, will continue to hold the office of the CEO and managing director, until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual, the company said in a BSE filing.

“…Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments,” the BSE filing stated.

For around 25 years Neemuchwala has been actively working in the industry. From April 2015, he was appointed as Wipro group’s president and chief operating officer.

Prior to Wipro, Neemuchwala has held leadership roles with TCS in various categories including business, technology, sales, operations and consulting.

“We thank Neemuchwala for his leadership and his contributions to the Wipro. Over the last four years, he helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally,” Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said.

Meanwhile, group’s Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the next Chief Executive Officer, the filing added.

(With input from agencies)