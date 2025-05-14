Wholesale inflation in April declines to 0.85% driven by lower food prices

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation in April 2025 was recorded at 0.85 per cent (provisional), a decline driven by lower food prices, the Commerce and Industry ministry said on Wednesday.

”Positive rate of inflation in April 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment etc,” the ministry said.

The month-over-month change in WPI for April stood at (-) 0.19 per cent as compared to March.

The Food Index consisting of ‘food articles’ from primary articles group and ‘food product’ from manufactured products group increased from 188.8 in March to 189.3 in April.

The annual rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index decreased from 4.66 per cent in March to 2.55 per cent in April.

The index for manufactured products increased by 0.35 per cent to 144.9 (Provisional) in April from 144.4 (Provisional) for March.

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday also released the data for retail inflation, saying the CPI-based retail inflation on a year-on-year basis in April 2025 stands at 3.16 per cent (Provisional), the lowest year-on-year inflation after July 2019.

The Food Price Index inflation for April was recorded at 1.78 per cent (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban are 1.85 per cent and 1.64 per cent, respectively. The food inflation in April 2025 is the lowest after October 2021.