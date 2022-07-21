What is the recent spike in c-suite job searches?

Suresh Kumar Chitralayam is the Director of People and Operations of Vuram

The impact of the pandemic and the ensuing challenges in the industry has reimagined the priorities across the job market.

The C-level and senior-level executives are severely impacted by the fast-paced environment and rising stress levels. With the recent developments, prioritising mental health and emotional well-being are among the top priorities for professionals.

Embracing the new normal, peak mental health and emotional well-being are crucial for efficient decision-making and performance in the competitive market that is constantly evolving.

A happy work culture positions professionals to succeed while taking away undue levels of stress while supporting them with social, financial, emotional, mental, and holistic well-being. With C-level and senior executives aware of the importance of a nourishing workplace to meet future challenges, they seek organizations that focus on supportive ecosystems at work.

Besides, senior professionals are seeking opportunities to invest their careers with organizations that culturally align with their skills, values, vision, and perspectives to add value to their careers while focusing on organizational goals and delivering results.

Also, qualitative work-life balance is a crucial factor that could make a difference in the new normal allowing people to deliver their best and nourishing their career longevity.

“More professionals are aware and choosing happy, inclusive, and nourishing work cultures that can have a long-term impact on their careers and lives. Finally, organizations are seeking C-level and senior executives that nourish their organization’s cultural value proposition and enrich the people relations to inspire and make a difference in the organization and society. ” said Mr. Kushagr Agarrwal, founder at KNR Consulting

From mid of 2021, there has been a surge in the top movements across the industries and functions. Unexpected digitalization and IT transformation has made it obvious for the Leaders in technology functions as front runners accounting for almost 40% of the CSuite job changes.

Record jump of 70% has already been seen in this year in CXO hiring with top demand of external CXO talent coming mainly from the software, fintech, e-commerce, media, manufacturing and healthcare & wellness.

This quote is attributed to Mr. Bhavishya Sharma, Managing Director, Athena Executive Search and Consulting (AESC)

While the recent chronology of events :- Russia Ukraine war, oil price surge, inflation, tech sector crashing, VC funding crunch, recession in largest economies; has been hinting towards an ominous trail.However the on ground impact, if measured from the hiring trend for leadership roles, if quite contrary to the expectations.

There has been a significant surge in the number of leadership searches released in the market within the last 2 months and while there is a dip in the numbers coming from tech/startup ecosystem, other sectors i.e. FMCG, Consulting, Industrial, MediaTech, Healthcare etc have more than compensated for this drop and has enlarged the total pie.

Interactions with leading players from these sectors indicate a cautious but a certain commitment to invest in growth. Over 80% of the clients interacted with are anticipating a balanced growth for next 2-3 quarters and potentially a steep growth curve n business thereafter.

The largest volume of C level searches are for the roles of CEO, CFO, COO, CBO, CTO and CPO.