Ahead of the sixth phase of Assembly election in West Bengal, Union finance and corporate affairs minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman today said that industry in West Bengal needs “a lot more oxygen” (support) to flourish and ensure “globalised approach.”

Pointing out that history of India was written from the state, the minister called for providing more support to ensure revival of the industry in Bengal.

“Industry in West Bengal needs oxygen (support) to flourish. Given the history of Bengal, there is a need for a globalised approach. Those strengths should come back,” she said.

Sitharaman said that there was no doubt that the BJP would come to power in West Bengal, where every section is in need of help. “Kolkata used to shine with industries in the past, it should do so again. Bengal and its tradition have to be preserved and protected,” the minister said.

“Once the saffron power forms government in West Bengal, funds will be provided to the farmers. Once BJP voted to power, it will ensure the livelihood and minimum wage guarantee across segments like fishermen and so on. Our manifesto has elaborated in details about the revival of Bengal’s economy,” she said.

Referring to Darjeeling tea, the finance minister said that this “signature product” was “languishing” and said that more branding was required to push signature offerings. “This is the scenario across products and sectors in the state,” she added.

Sitharaman said that there should be complete trust between the industry and the government to sustain growth amid Covid-19 pandemic situation. “The Centre has taken several measures to ensure the revival of economy continues despite a raging second wave of the pandemic,” she said. “There should be complete trust both between the government and the industry and vice versa to sustain the growth.

There should not be disturbances in the continuity, which lead to mistrust and distrust,” she added.