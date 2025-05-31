Vodafone Idea’s Q4 loss narrows to Rs 7,166 crore as revenue rises by 3.8%

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,166.1 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, which is a marginal improvement from Rs 7,674.6 crore recorded in the same period last year, according to a company statement.

However, losses increased compared to the previous quarter’s Rs 6,609.3 crore, the statement mentioned.

The company’s revenue grew 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 11,013.5 crore, due to tariff hikes and customer upgrades. The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 14.2% year-on-year to Rs 175.

According to the company statement, CEO Akshaya Moondra termed Q4 as a “turnaround quarter,” highlighting progress across key business indicators and noting the highest average daily revenue in five years. Moondra stated that Vi is actively exploring debt financing options to fund capital expenditures estimated between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 55,000 crore over the next few years.

In this connection, the company’s board has approved a capital raise plan of up to Rs 20,000 crore through various methods such as public issues, private placements, convertible securities, and foreign currency bonds, to strengthen its finances. The final fundraising strategy will be decided by the company’s Capital Raising Committee, the statement mentioned.

For fiscal 2025, Vi narrowed its losses to Rs 27,383.4 crore, down from Rs 31,238.4 crore in FY24. Annual revenue increased modestly by 2.1 percent to Rs 43,571.3 crore. Despite these improvements, the company’s financial health remains fragile, with a negative net worth of Rs 70,320.2 crore as of March 31.

Vodafone Idea’s total debt, including bank loans and long-term liabilities linked to spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR), stands at Rs 1.97 lakh crore. The company stated that meeting its debt obligations hinges on continued support from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), successful fundraising, and operational cash flow generation.

After the government decided to convert outstanding spectrum dues into equity, its stake in Vodafone Idea increased to 49%, while the promoter group retains operational control with a 25.6% share.