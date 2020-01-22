Vistara on Tuesday said that it will be inducting around 50 all-economy narrow-body aircraft in next three years. Keeping this in view, the full-service carrier has also factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurations, its CEO Leslie Thng said.

“Vistara is at a stage of maturing, which means it is growing in scale, size as well as in creating robust operational processes. We have factored in the operational challenges that may arise from having different fleets and are confident of successfully steering through them,” the Vistara CEO was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Thng further shared that the airline has not yet decided the routes on which the all-economy aircraft would function.

He said, “No, we have not yet decided the specific routes, but those few aircraft will be deployed on routes that see weaker demand for front cabins (means business class and premium economy class) or on seasonal leisure routes. This only means offering the right product for the right market.”

Currently, Vistara operates as many as 39 aircraft comprising 19 A320neo aircraft, 13 A320ceo aircraft and seven Boeing B737-800NG aircraft.

Only one A320neo aircraft of the company’s entire fleet has of all-economy configuration.

(With input from agencies)