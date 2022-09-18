Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant location to be finalised in 2 weeks: Official

Recently, the joint venture of Vedanta and Foxconn, signed a MoU with the government of Gujarat to set up a semiconductor plant with an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

According to media reports, they have hired experts to evaluate possible locations for the plant. Gujarat Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra told PTI that a site may soon be finalized in the next couple of weeks.

As per the reports, the joint venture company has not yet finalized any location in Gujarat as evaluation process at various sites are still on. The location will be chosen on the basis of technical aspects, commercial viability and connectivity to set up the semiconductor and a display fabrication unit in the state.

“There are a lot of things which need to be kept in mind while selecting the site. For instance, the vibrations of passing trains which can affect the production, there must not be vibrations near plants and most importantly a power outage of even one second in a year can lead to crores of loss,” said Gujarat Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra.

The Gujarat government had earlier announced to set up ‘Dholera Semicon City’ near Ahmedabad to attract investors. Under this project ‘Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27’ was announced by the state government in July this year.

It is worth noting that the policy will provide many benefits to this joint venture. Stamp duty on land purchase will be levied zero. Companies will also get subsidized water and electricity, under the new policy.