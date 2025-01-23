Vaishnaw says first ‘Made in India’ chip to be rolled out this year

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the first ‘Made in India’ chip will be rolled out this year.

While speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said industry stakeholders have shown solid confidence in India’s semiconductor programme.

“Our first ‘Made in India’ chip will be rolled out this year and now we are looking at the next phase, where we can get equipment manufacturers, material manufacturers and designers in India,” he said.

“For materials, from parts per million purity, we need to go to parts per billion purity levels. This requires huge transformative changes in the process and the industry is working to achieve this,” the minister said.

Further,Vaishnaw also engaged with Swiss experts to understand the cutting-edge technologies that can bolster operational efficiency and safety within the Indian Railways system.

This was followed by a meeting with leading railway sector SMEs, including Rhomberg Sersa Ag, Selectron, Ucentrics, Autech, and nu Glass.

It is to be highlighted that in December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in our country.

The programme aims to provide financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystems.

Government has also set up India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with administrative and financial autonomy to formulate and drive India’s long-term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem.