UP govt’s cluster model set to transform villages and empower farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government is making a bold move to boost farmers’ income and quality of life by promoting large-scale natural farming.

Through the National Mission on Natural Farming, the state will implement a unique cluster model under the ‘One Gram Panchayat, One Cluster’ campaign—aimed at enhancing farmers’ earnings and driving significant socio-economic transformation, state officials here on Tuesday said.

Each cluster will cover 50 hectares of land and include at least 125 farmers. Financial support of Rs 7.16 lakh will be provided in the first year and Rs 6.83 lakh in the second year to help promote natural farming practices.

Additionally, farmers will be linked with Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs), giving them access to advanced facilities such as farm machinery banks, custom hiring centers, warehouses, cold storage, and marketing services.

The state government plans to develop a large number of such clusters by 2025-26, connecting lakhs of farmers to this programme. This approach is expected to reduce farming costs while simultaneously increasing productivity and income.

By adopting natural farming, farmers will not only grow organic products but also get good prices for them in the market. This will make Gram Panchayats economically strong and give a new direction to the rural economy.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government’s campaign will be a blessing for farmers. The cluster-based natural farming model will make farming more profitable and turn Gram Panchayats into centres of agricultural innovation. This plan will improve the health of the fields and bring smiles to the faces of farmers.