UP govt to spend Rs 6,124 crore on ring roads, bypasses, & flyovers to ease traffic congestion

In a major push to improve road connectivity and ease traffic congestion, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to invest Rs 6,124 crore for the construction of ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers across the state.

Intending to transform Uttar Pradesh into “Uttam Pradesh,” the state government is advancing infrastructure on a large scale—expanding expressways, highways, and national and state road networks—while simultaneously addressing the long-standing issue of traffic jams in urban and semi-urban areas.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a comprehensive blueprint that outlines road connectivity expansion for the financial year 2025–26. Under this plan, a total of 62 projects have been identified for implementation.

These include the construction of new bypasses, ring roads, and flyovers, strategically planned to alleviate traffic pressure and improve the overall transportation network.

According to the PWD’s roadmap, officials here said on Sunday that priority will be given to regions with high population density and heavy vehicular movement. This initiative not only aims to boost connectivity but will also significantly improve traffic management, offering smoother and safer travel for the public.

Various types of industrial parks are being developed at different nodes across the state. In this context, factors like freight movement and road connectivity play a crucial role. Improving road connectivity will not only enhance transportation but also support Uttar Pradesh in achieving its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

According to the Public Works Department, in the financial year 2025–26, as many as 62 bypasses and ring roads will be constructed, and priority will be given to municipalities and councils having a population of over one lakh. As per the plan, work will be carried out based on proposals submitted by such local bodies, considering population size and priority. However, municipalities and councils where national highways already pass through, will not be included in this plan. In those areas, the construction of bypasses and ring roads will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India.